Registered Sex Offender Faces Robbery Charges in Troy

by Alabama News Network Staff

Otis James Guice, 48, of Brundidge has been arrested by the Troy police and charged with Robbery 1st degree.

The charge against Guice stems from an incident that took place around 4:00am on July 16, 2018. Police say Guice flagged the victim down on Montgomery Street and told him that his car was broken down and asked the victim for a ride. The victim

agreed and allowed Guice into his car. Guice then directed the victim to North Knox Street in the area of Rose Circle. He then told the victim the he had a gun and demanded everything in the victim’s wallet.

The victim told Guice that he did not have any money in his wallet. The victim continued to drive on Knox Street until he got back to North Three Notch Street. He then, abruptly stopped the car on North Three Notch Street and ran from the vehicle leaving Guice inside. The victim was able to flag down a passing motorist and call the police.

When the police arrived, they found the victim’s car sitting in the roadway. Guice was gone and so was the victims phone that the victim had left inside the car when he ran. Police saturated the area and found Guice hiding in the bed of a pickup truck on New Street. The victims phone was recovered from the back of the truck also.

Guice was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Troy City Jail. Warrants were obtained for Robbery 1st degree and Otis James Guice was taken to the Pike County Jail where he was incarcerated on a $50,000 bond.

Guice is no stranger to law enforcement and also uses the name James Otis Guice. He has served time in prison for a previous robbery 1st conviction and sexual abuse 1st degree. Guice is a registered sex offender in the State of Alabama.