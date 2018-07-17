U.S. Rep. Martha Roby Defeats Bobby Bright in GOP Congressional Runoff

by Alabama News Network Staff

U.S. Rep. Martha Roby (R-2nd District) has won the Republican runoff for her seat after President Trump endorsed her despite her criticism of him during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Roby beat Bobby Bright, who used to represent the district as a Democrat but ran this year as a Republican embracing Trump.

Roby drew multiple challengers in the primary after angering some voters in the closing days of the 2016 election. Roby had said she couldn’t support then-candidate Trump because of his lewd comments about women, captured on an “Access Hollywood” tape.

However, Trump had endorsed Roby in the runoff, calling her a “consistent and reliable vote for our Make America Great Again Agenda.”

“This pretty much winds up the political career of Bobby Bright, this campaign,” Bright told Alabama News Network from his campaign party in Prattville.

“We’ll go back to our farm and we’ll do our farming chores and continue our strong relationships with our neighbors up here in Elmore County. It’s where our farm is and we’re going to be there if any of our friends need us for anything,” he said.

Bright was Montgomery Mayor starting in 1999 until he won the 2008 race for the District 2 Congressional seat. At the time, Roby was on Montgomery City Council.

With the nomination, Roby seeks a fifth term. She faces Democrat Tabitha Isner in November.

