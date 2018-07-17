Will Ainsworth Defeats Twinkle Cavanaugh in GOP Runoff for Vacant Lt. Governor Seat

by Alabama News Network Staff

State Rep. Will Ainsworth has defeated Alabama Public Service Commission President Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh for the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor in a race that got raucous down the stretch.

The 37-year-old Ainsworth ran commercials playing on Cavanaugh’s unusual first name and calling her a career politician. Cavanaugh led all candidates for lieutenant governor in fundraising with nearly $1.1 million in total contributions through April.

The 52-year-old Cavanaugh brought up Ainsworth’s theft arrest when he was a college student and was accused of stealing fiberglass tigers in downtown Auburn.

Ainsworth called it a college prank and closed his campaign by touring with a fiberglass tiger. He will face Democratic minister Will Boyd in November.

The lieutenant governor’s office has been vacant since then-incumbent Kay Ivey became governor in April 2017.

