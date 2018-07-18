A Little More Active Over The Next 8 Days

by Ben Lang

The low clouds across part of the area this morning are finally breaking up. The heat is on though now, with highs set to top out in the low 90s this afternoon. A cold front is about halfway through the state, but there isn’t a noticeable difference on the other side. Dew points are still in the mid 70s to the north of the front with no change in temperature. The best chance for rain will be south of the front. Coverage looks to be on the lower end, with isolated/widely scattered storms. Lingering showers and storms are possible this evening, but taper off between 10PM and midnight. Lows drop back into the mid 70s.

It could be another mostly cloudy start to Thursday morning. Temperatures quickly warm into the low and mid 90s. Expect a higher coverage of rain and storms during the afternoon. High temperatures make it into the low 90s before rain arrives. As per usual, most of the rain winds down during the evening. Overnight Thursday into Friday morning looks mainly dry with lows in the mid 70s. Friday afternoon looks drier and hotter, with highs for most in the mid 90s.

Another front arrives Saturday, with another enhanced chance for storms. Sunday through Tuesday look drier with only isolated showers and storms and highs in the lower 90s. Yet another front may approach by next Wednesday, but it doesn’t look like that one provides much heat relief either.