Front Dropping South

by Ryan Stinnett

FRONT DROPPING SOUTH: A frontal boundary is dropping south across the Tennessee Valley today and will allow for showers and storms to develop through the day. You know the routine, any storm today, like we see each afternoon and evening, will produce frequent lightning and very heavy rainfall, which can cause areas of isolated flash flooding. Always to remember TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN if you encounter any flood waters. Heading into the evening hours, scattered to numerous showers/storms early then a stray shower or storm overnight. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

USA BRIEF: More summer heat is expected for parts of the western and southern U.S. this week. Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect for parts of the West, while Heat Advisories blanket the South. Record high temperatures are possible in the South this weekend well into next week, so this period of hazardous heat will be a prolonged one.

REST OF WEEK: The surface front is expected to drift all the way down into South/Central Alabama and this means that drier air will cover the northern half of the state tomorrow and Friday with few, if any showers. The chance of showers/storms will continue across the southern counties of the state. Thursday and Friday look quiet as dry air will be in place over much of the state, showers will remain very isolated with a good supply of sunshine both days. Afternoon highs will be in the 90s. Once again, for the second half of the week, the better rain chances will be for southern portions of the state.

STORMY END TO WEEK: Late Friday, an upper trough will cover the eastern third of the nation. Northwest flow will develop allowing another front to move towards Alabama and will bring the next chance of organized showers and storms late Friday night into at least part of the day Saturday. This could be one of those MCSs we see develop to our northwest and move across the state, with strong storms, and perhaps a threat for severe storms. As of now the main window for thunderstorms will come from about 12:00 midnight Friday night through 12:00 noon Saturday.

REST OF WEEKEND: Behind the rain and storms, another shot of drier air rolls into Alabama by Saturday night and Sunday. For now Sunday looks generally dry with only a small risk of a shower. Highs over the weekend should be in the 87-90 degree range.

NEXT WEEK: Moisture levels gradually rise through the week, and we will cover the week with the usual hot, humid forecast with isolated to scattered, mainly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs will range from the upper 80s into the lower 90s.

TROPICAL UPDATE: All is calm in the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico and tropical cyclone formation is not expected for the next five days.

Have a great day!

Ryan