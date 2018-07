Graves Exhumed in Texas—Century Old Remains of Inmates

Were forced to work on plantations.

by Tim Lennox

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas –– Forty-eight sets of remains believed to have been buried between 1878 and 1910 have been exhumed from an unmarked cemetery in Fort Bend County, Texas, CBS Houston affiliate KHOU reports. Bodies at the site, which construction crews discovered in April, likely belonged to African-American prison inmates who were forced to work on plantations.

