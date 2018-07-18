Groundbreaking for $110 Million Sawmill North of Troy

by Justin Walker

A groundbreaking has been held for a new state-of-the-art sawmill in Pike County.

Rex Lumber Company is investing $110 million to build the Southern Yellow Pine sawmill. It will be located just north of Troy on County Road 7714 in the Harmony community.

It’s expected to bring more than 110 jobs to the area.

“We looked at several Southern states and of course, everything comes around the wood basket. And Pike County, Troy has a great wood basket and we decided we needed to be here before someone else came,” Jared Banta of Rex Lumber Troy, LLC, told Alabama News Network.

The Southern Yellow Pine Sawmill is expected to be operational by June 2019.