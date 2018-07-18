Looking Ahead to the General Election, Democrats Face Uphill Battle

by Ellis Eskew

We’re looking ahead to November’s elections now that the runoffs are over and whether the Republicans will be able to hold on to the state offices.

Political analyst Steve Flowers says Democrats will have an uphill battle in November.

Many of the statewide offices will have Republican incumbents.

One of those races is the Governor’s race with Kay Ivey and Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox.

“The governor’s race you have a Republican candidate in Kay Ivey, who is sitting governor. She can claim credit for every job, cut every ribbon between now and November and not debate and raise a lot of money as a Republican. And a Democrat has a hard time raising money the last month of the campaign,” said Flowers.

Flowers says turnout for the runoffs was very low at only about 12 percent statewide.