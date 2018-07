Man’s Body Found in Demopolis

by Alabama News Network Staff

Demopolis police say a man’s body has been discovered.

Police Chief Tommie Reese tells Alabama News Network that the body of 36-year-old Joseph Knowles, Jr, was found in a wooded part of a yard on Wild Honey Court Monday afternoon.

The body was sent to the State Department of Forensics for an autopsy. Officials say a forensics report shows that Knowles was not a victim of foul play.