Secretary of State Investigating Voting Issues in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

As Alabama News Network has reported, State Rep. John Knight (D-Montgomery) says he had problems while trying to vote in the state runoffs on Tuesday. Apparently, he wasn’t alone.

Alabama Sec. of State John Merrill confirms to Alabama News Network that his office is investigating reports that nearly two dozen people in Montgomery had similar problems at the polls.

Here was the issue: Knight is a Democrat and wanted to vote in the Democratic party runoff. But when he got to the polls at Alabama State University on Tuesday, he says that he was told he couldn’t get a Democratic runoff ballot because he was told that he had voted Republican in the June 5 primary.

State law doesn’t allow so-called “crossover voting”, when a voter votes in one party’s primary and then wants to vote in the other party’s runoff. Voters have to vote in the same party runoff as they did in the primary.

Knight says someone had changed the record of his primary vote from Democrat to Republican.

In a statement, Montgomery Co. Probate Judge Steven Reed says voting rolls could not have been changed by anyone in his office and that the rolls are provided by the county’s Board of Registrars. Reed says on Tuesday, steps were taken immediately to correct the issue and Knight was able to vote using a regular ballot within an hour.

If the records were changed by someone on purpose, Alabama News Network has learned, charges could be filed. It it was a simple clerical error, there might be retraining and discipline involved.