Hot And Humid With Only Isolated Storms Friday

by Ben Lang

Scattered storms fill the sky across parts of the central Alabama sky this afternoon. These storms are near stationary, but outflow boundaries are moving westward and firing up new storms to the south and west. If you haven’t seen rain yet, there’s a decent chance you still could through this evening. Most showers and storms come to and end between 10PM and midnight. After that it looks mainly dry overnight with a partly cloudy sky and lows settling into the mid 70s.

Friday is shaping up to be a very hot and humid day. With only isolated showers and storms and plenty of sun, expect most locations to warm into the mid 90s. Heat index temperatures could exceed 105° at times. Remain weather-aware Friday night. A strong complex of storms could hold together on its way south during the night. Possible hazards include damaging straight line winds and hail. The tornado threat is low but not entirely zero. The strength and exact track of this complex is uncertain, so stay tuned for future updates.

Additional storms are possible Saturday afternoon. High temperatures reach the low 90s. Sunday looks a touch drier, but some isolated storms aren’t out of the question. Highs should easily reach the low 90s. Expect a typical summer pattern next week, with highs in the low 90s and daily scattered afternoon storms. Lows drop into the 70s each night.