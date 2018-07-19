Roller Coaster Rain Chances

by Ryan Stinnett

A stalled frontal boundary across Central Alabama will cause numerous showers and storms to occur over South/Central Alabama this afternoon. Otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds with hot and humid conditions with highs in the lower 90s.

USA BRIEF: A blazing heat wave will consume much of the southern Plains and lower Mississippi River Valley through early next week, especially in Texas. Expect record highs temperatures and very dangerous heat indices, both surging well over 100 degrees. Click the link to the right for more info on how to keep you, your family/pets, and friends safe during the summer heat.

THREE WEEKS WITHOUT SUNSPOTS: The sun has been blank for 21 straight days–a remarkable 3 weeks without sunspots. This is an almost decade-class event. The last time the sun lost its spots for 21 consecutive days was in the year 2009 coming on the heels of an historic solar minimum. With the current stretch of blank suns, solar minimum conditions have definitely returned.

FOR FRIDAY: Showers will remain very isolated with a good supply of sunshine. Afternoon highs will surge into the mid 90s, with heat index values over 100° much of the day. I would not be surprised if we had a Heat Advisory issued for tomorrow.

STORMY END TO WEEK: Late Friday, an upper trough will cover the eastern third of the nation. Northwest flow will develop allowing another front to move towards Alabama and will bring the next chance of organized showers and storms late Friday night into at least part of the day Saturday.

Models are painting unusually high severe weather composite index values during this time frame; and there is the threat for some storms with hail and strong winds. An isolated tornado can’t even be ruled out with this feature.

It looks like a MCS (Mesoscale Convective System) or a cluster of thunderstorms will develop to our northwest and move across the state. As of now the main window for thunderstorms will come from about 12:00 midnight Friday night through 12:00 noon Saturday.

REST OF WEEKEND: By Saturday afternoon, the rain and storms should be pushing down to the south and east, out of our area, and another shot of drier air rolls into Alabama by Saturday night and Sunday. For now Sunday looks generally dry with only a small risk of a shower. Highs over the weekend should be in the lower 90s.

NEXT WEEK: Moisture levels gradually rise through the week, and we will cover the week with the usual hot, humid forecast with isolated to scattered, mainly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs will range from the lower to mid 90s.

TROPICAL UPDATE: All is calm in the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico and tropical cyclone formation is not expected for the next five days.

Have a great day!

Ryan