Rosa Parks’ Detroit Home Up for Auction Next Week in New York

by Alabama News Network Staff

The house where civil rights icon Rosa Parks sought refuge after fleeing the South amid death threats is scheduled for auction next week with a minimum bid of $1 million.

Auctioneer Guernsey’s plans to put the house up for auction July 26 in New York City, and has set a pre-auction estimate of $1 million to $3 million.

The tiny wood-framed house was going to be demolished by the city of Detroit when it was rescued by Parks’ niece and a Berlin-based American artist, who took it apart and shipped it to Germany, where he turned it into a work of art. It has since been displayed in Rhode Island and is now in storage.

Proceeds from the sale will be split between Parks’ family and artist Ryan Mendoza.

