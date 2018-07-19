Shorter Man Killed in Crash, Not Wearing Seat Belt

by Alabama News Network Staff

A two-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Shorter man.

Michael Robert Watson, 24, was killed when the 2000 Chevrolet Suburban he was driving collided with a 1999 Chrysler Town and Country. Watson was transported to Baptist South Medical Center, but later died from his injuries. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Chrysler was also transported to Baptist South with injuries.

The crash occurred Thursday, July 19 on Alabama 14 at the 177 mile marker east of Wetumpka, near Colley Road.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.