Summer Spotlight Teaches Campers Valuable Lessons

by Justin Walker

A summer camp on Troy University’s campus is teaching kids the importance of using their creativity by using theatre, dance, and arts and crafts. Now in its tenth year, campers from across the United States have attended this years camp. Camp director Tori Lee Averett says there was a need in the area before the camp made its debut in 2008.

“We created it because there was a need and there was a desire in this community for young people to do something in theatre,” Averett said. “It began with theatre. There was no summer community theatre, and there were no arts camps on campus.”

Averett has watched the camp grow to almost 200 campers. Some of those campers were excited to talk about the fun they were having while also learning at Summer Spotlight.

“I’m learning about having fun and being respectful, being safe and trying your best,” one camper said.

“I’ve learned we can create a bunch of stuff using paper,” another camper added.

Caitlin Hicks was one of the first campers ten years ago. Now a camp counselor, she said the lessons the kids learn at the camp can make an impact in their every day lives.

“It teaches them to be creative,” Hicks said. “It helps them think on their own and be free to be themselves and comfortable in their own skin, and support each other and empower each other.”

A lot has changed in the decade the camp has been going on, as the kids grow up, the campus changes, and the activities are now more advanced. One thing that hasn’t changed is the message the camp sends.

“One thing that has remained unchanged is the commitment to these young people and their creativity and what we think they need to experience,” Averett said.

The camp will end on Friday, as each age group will demonstrate what they have learned throughout the week.