What are your Football Season Predictions?

by Ellis Eskew

The SEC Media Days frenzy is over and football season will be here before we know it.

Will Alabama claim another national championship?

And will Auburn be able to defeat Alabama again in the Iron Bowl?

We asked some of you about your predictions for Auburn and Alabama’s seasons.

“Well, we have proven that we can win the big games, we just need to win the small games. We went to LSU and flopped last year. Hopefully we can come together and have a better outcome and season. I am hoping we can put things together a little better this year,” said AU fan Larry Thomas.

“I think we might struggle a bit. We’ve got a few new players so we may struggle a bit. I think we will use the same QB that we used at the end of the year. Hopefully that will help us get kind of a new team going,” said UA fan Summer Rice.

If you’d like to weigh in with your predictions for the season, join the conversation by going to Facebook or Twitter and search for Alabama News Network.