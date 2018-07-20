Alabama’s Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday Underway Through Sunday

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama’s 13th annual sales tax holiday for back-to-school items is now underway through midnight, Sunday, July 22. Shoppers can purchase many items without paying the 4% state sales tax. In addition, many cities and counties are also dropping their local sales tax on those items.

Certain school supplies, books and clothing are part of the sales tax holiday. But other items are as well, including diapers, shoes and some computers and related electronics:

Exempt items include:

clothing priced at $100 or less per article of clothing;

school supplies valued at $50 or less per item;

books that cost $30 or less per book; and

tablets, laptops, computers and printers with a selling price of $750 or less.

Click here for details on what’s included in the sales tax holiday

Click here to see if your city or county is dropping its local sales tax