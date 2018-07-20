Elmore Co. Man Last Seen Leaving Friend’s House

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Elmore County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in regards to a missing persons case.

Jason Cartwright was last seen at a friend’s residence in the 11,000 block of Central Plank Road in Elmore County on July 19, at approximately 4:30 am. He was last seen driving a Gray 2016 Toyota 4 Runner. The tag number is YFW178.

Cartwright is approximately 5’10” and weighs approximately 235 lbs.

If you know the location of Jason Cartwright, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.