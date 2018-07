by Tim Lennox

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu: Really what these monuments were, were a lie.

Anderson Cooper: A lie in what sense?

Mitch Landrieu: Well, in the sense that– that Robert E. Lee was used as an example to send a message to the rest of the country, and to all the people that lived here, that the Confederacy was a noble cause. And that’s just not true.

WATCH THE STORY ONLINE HERE.