SBI and Notasulga Police Arrest a Murder Suspect

Victim had been reported missing.

by Tim Lennox

The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation’s Joe Herman says a suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in Notasulga in Macon County.

The suspect is 20 year old George Foster, III, above.

He’s charged with the shooting death of 25 year old Monterrious Bentley.

Bentley had been reported missing early in the week…his body was found on Wednesday. No word on a motive so far, but SBI officials say the investigation is continuing and addition arrests are expected.