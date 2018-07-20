Strong Storms Possible Tonight And Saturday

by Ben Lang

An unusually strong storm system for this time of the year could cause some severe weather across central and south Alabama overnight through midday Saturday. The main severe weather risk looks to be straight line winds above 60 mph. Storms could enter our north counties, or a Marion to Alexander City line, by about midnight. It’s most likely going to be a fairly wide and narrow line of storms moving through. The storms continue to push south and east through Saturday morning. The line should be out of here by midday.

With the main storm system still nearby, we could get additional strong to severe storms Saturday afternoon. That will be highly dependent on if the atmosphere can destabilize after the morning round of storms, but be aware of the possibility. If afternoon storms redevelop, they could persist well into the evening.

Somewhat calmer weather returns Sunday, with some scattered non-severe afternoon storms and highs in the low 90s. Rain chances trend back up for next week with highs in the low 90s.