Montgomery Fire Death

Capital Heights Man Dies in house Fire

by Tim Lennox

A 65 Year old man was severely burned in a house fire late Friday night, He was taken to the UAB burn unit in Birmingham where he died this morning. . The fire broke out in the 2100 block of Glendale Avenue.

A second person was less seriously burned.

No word on a cause of the fire but there was a report of an explosion.

The death is the fourth fire death in Montgomery this year.