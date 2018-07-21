Storms Possible This Evening

by Matt Breland

Weather conditions will remain favorable for strong to severe thunderstorms into the early to later evening hours. If these storms develop, they will have potential for damaging winds and small hail. However, there still remains a fair amount of uncertainty if the conditions will hold for the remainder of the day.

Storm Prediction Center estimates that the eastern side of Alabama will keep a slight risk for such storms, so remain weather aware into the evening. Otherwise, warm temperatures and scattered afternoon showers will be with us on Sunday and that forecast will hold into the rest of this upcoming week as daytime highs will remain in the lower 90s and by the afternoon is when we see the chances for those scattered showers and thunderstorms!