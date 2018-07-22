Rainy Pattern For The Start Of Upcoming Week

by Matt Breland

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will still remain possible for the rest of the evening. Temperatures tonight will be in the mid 70s and skies will slowly begin to clear. Monday will begin with partly cloudy skies and then give way to scattered rain showers by mid afternoon. Showers are expected to begin in northeastern central Alabama and become more sporadic during the afternoon. More widespread showers and thunderstorms will be likely on Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures this week remain in the average range which is the lower 90s.