Police: Man on the Run, Wanted for Millbrook Robbery and Assault

by Darryl Hood

The Millbrook Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a Montgomery man wanted for assault and robbery.

Louis Stinson, Jr, 40, is accused of shooting into a residence in the 4000 block of Grandview Road Saturday.

Police say a 51-year-old woman and her 21-year-old son were shot. The woman’s injuries are life-threatening.

No motive for the shooting has been released.

Police say Stinson, used the one of the victim’s vehicles to drive to Georgia, where the car has since been recovered.

Authorities ask anyone who sees or knows Stinson’s whereabouts to contact the Millbrook Police Department at (334)285-6832 or they may opt to contact our Secret Witness Line at (334)285-8500.