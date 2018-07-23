Routine Late July Weather

by Ryan Stinnett

THE WEEK AHEAD: The “Dog Days of Summer” will continue as classic summer weather is expected for the week ahead. There will be sufficient moisture and instability for scattered, mainly afternoon and evening showers and storms Monday through Friday; rain chances each day will be in the 40-60% range. The days will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs mainly in the upper 80s to near 90° through midweek, which are a few degrees below average for late July. Average highs this time of year at in the lower 90s. Towards the end of the week, temperatures look to climb back into the lower 90s.

WEEKEND SNEAK PEEK: Doesn’t look like there will be much change in the weather pattern for next weekend. We will maintain highs in the lower 90s, with dry, sunny mornings. Afternoons will feature a partly sunny sky with scattered showers and storms.

Have a great day!

Ryan