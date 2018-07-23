Slightly Drier With Routine Afternoon Storms

by Ben Lang

The severe weather over the weekend is gone, and we can now look forward to a quieter week of weather. Winds are out of the north to northwest today, providing slightly drier air. Looks like we’ll keep that going for much of this week. With a pesky upper level low around, we can expect partly to mostly cloudy skies this week with daily afternoon showers and storms.

High temperatures top out around 90 degrees today, but with dewpoints in the 60s it should feel fairly comfortable for a summer day. Any showers or storms that pop this afternoon diminish this evening. Tonight should be comfortable with the drier air. Expect lows near 70, with a few upper 60s possible. The coverage of afternoon storms looks a little higher on Tuesday, with highs topping out near 90°.

Expect the same pattern through the rest of the week, with highs topping out in the lower 90s each day. Rain chances trend up late this weekend and early next week with another front pushing into Alabama.