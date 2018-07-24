Bound Found in Macon Co. Wooded Area Identified as Prattville Woman

by Alabama News Network Staff

Sheriff’s deputies have identified a body found nearly two weeks ago in Alabama.

Macon County sheriff Andre Brunson says the victim was 51-year-old Melissa Nell Metcalf, of Prattville.

Metcalf’s body was found by some workers burning trees near Tysonville in a remote part of the county. Tysonville is about 15 miles east of Montgomery.

The cause of death has not been released.

The sheriff is working with the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation on death.

No other details were immediately available.



