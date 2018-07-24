City asks Youth for Ideas for Montgomery 2040

by Ellis Eskew

It’s called “Envision Montgomery 2040.”

Mayor Todd Strange says it’s part of a 16 month process that brings a new generation into the mix to develop their plans for the city.

“It really is pervasive as to what would make you as a millennial and a young person stay and want to live and raise a family in Montgomery,” said Strange.

Students and young adults gathered at tables to come up with their ideas at the downtown train shed Tuesday evening.

“You know, the biggest issues in our city or obviously education and crime. Homicide rates are extremely high and they are increasing every year. That is one of the areas I think we can make a positive impact on. We don’t promote gun safety enough throughout our city. We don’t promote getting the illegal guns off the street as well throughout our city,” said Nicholas Johnson.

While some want to focus on education and crime, others say there are different things they would like to see.

“More of an art friendly community or district. We have some art here, but be in a place to embed and birth more art, considering our history,” said Peter Brown.

Madi Vordenbaum says her group talked about several ideas.

“Education, remodeling the downtown area. How to really get things that bring people back to the community here. With the concerts we have been doing at the Riverwalk, the movie nights, keep doing those things and education, and supporting local business is another one we talked about,” said Vordenbaum.

For the city, it’s about getting these future leaders involved. And for the students, they say they are glad for the opportunity.

“Try to impact the city in the best way possible,” said Johnson.