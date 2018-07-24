Former Prattville Officer Pleads Guilty to Theft and Fraud Charges

by Alabama News Network Staff

A former Prattville police officer has pleaded guilty to fraud and theft charges.

Reports say Leon Todd Townson, 51, of Prattville, pleaded guilty to insurance fraud in one case and burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary in an unrelated case.

Circuit Judge Ben Fuller has scheduled Townson’s sentencing for August 13. The charges carry penalties ranging from two to 20 years in prison. The burglary charge carries a penalty ranging from one year to 10 years in prison.

Townson was a lieutenant with the Prattville Police Department before resigning in 2005.

