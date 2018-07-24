Hit or Miss Storms Today, Lower Rain Chances Ahead

by Ryan Stinnett

FOR TODAY: Not a lot of change and you can expect a partially sunny sky with a few scattered showers and storms, especially over the eastern 2/3 of the state. The high will be near 90°.

WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY: Drier air creeps into Alabama, and these three days are looking relatively dry with only isolated showers around, once again, mainly over eastern portions of the state. Otherwise, expect mostly sunny days and fair nights with highs returning to the low 90s, which is what we expect in late July in Alabama.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Not much change Saturday. A good supply of sunshine with only isolated showers; the high will be in the low 90s. Then, on Sunday, moisture levels rise with an increase in the number of scattered showers and storms. Otherwise, we are forecasting a mix of sun and clouds with a high between 88 and 91 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: It looks like temperatures will be below average much of the week with highs in the 80s. There will be enough moisture and instability for scattered showers and storms on a daily basis, mostly during the afternoon and evening hour.

TROPICAL UPDATE: All is calm in the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico and tropical cyclone formation is not expected for the next five days.

Have a great day!

Ryan