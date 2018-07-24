Mainly Dry And Less Humid After Today

by Ben Lang

We should see a few more showers and storms this afternoon compared to Monday. High temperatures look similar, with most spots topping out in the upper 80s to around 90°. These will just be routine daytime showers, with most of them quickly coming to an end overnight. Low temperatures settle back to around 70 by early Wednesday morning. Wednesday through Friday look like drier days for central and south Alabama. A ridge of high pressure will work in from the northwest, and the reinforcing less-humid air should keep us mainly rain free through Friday. The best chance for showers over the next few days will be mainly across southeast Alabama, but even there they look isolated at best.

Even with the slightly drier air, it’s still going to be hot to close this week. We could see high temperatures approaching the mid 90s across much of central and south Alabama Friday afternoon. Still expected just isolated storms on Saturday afternoon. Higher chances of rain return for the latter half of the weekend and early next week with an approaching front. No significantly cooler temps forecast over the next 8 days, with forecast highs still in the low 90s through early next week.