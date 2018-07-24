Putts Fore Paws

Montgomery CW Golf Tournament

by Amanda Moyer

The Montgomery CW will host its first annual golf tournament August 23, 2018 at Emerald Mountain Golf Course in Wetumpka, AL. Entry fee is $300 per team and will benefit the Elmore County Humane Society. The format is four person scramble and the team fee includes green fees, golf carts, door prizes and more!

Registration will begin at 6:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. For more information or to become an event sponsor, call 334-270-2834.

To register, submit and fill out the form below. Pay your fee by clicking here (PLEASE PUT PUTTS FORE PAWS IN THE NOTE SECTION OF THE PAYMENT FORM). All golfers must have a payment submitted before Aug. 23.