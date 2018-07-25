Birmingham Man Electrocuted While Working on Shelby County High School

by Alabama News Network Staff

A man has died after he was electrocuted while working on an Shelby County High School.

Shelby County Coroner Lina Evans told news outlets that 35-year-old Ladarius Williams of Birmingham was on a ladder at Thompson High School in Alabaster working on an electrical line in the ceiling around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Evans says Williams was taken to Shelby Baptist Medical Center where he died. She says his body will be sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery.

No one else was hurt.

The coroner and Alabaster police are investigating.

