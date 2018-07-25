Governor announces funding to support state’s community action agencies

by Alabama News Network Staff

Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded $356,250 to support a network of 20 community action agencies across the state that assist Alabamians by providing programs to reduce and eliminate poverty.

The Community Action Association of Alabama is using the funding to support programs offered by the local agencies to help low-income families improve their lives and achieve self-sufficiency.

“Our state’s community action agencies provide important help as low-income residents work to establish or regain a foundation on which to build a successful life,” Ivey said. “I commend the work these agencies do to further the goal of reducing and eliminating poverty by helping families achieve success.”

The agencies offer a variety of educational and assistance programs including job training and education opportunities, access to better nutrition and help with financial management and credit counseling. More information is available at www.caaalabama.org.

The funding – administered by Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs – comes from money appropriated to the association by the Legislature through the General Fund budget. ADECA also administers an array of programs supporting law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development.

“Gov. Ivey and I have seen that the educational and assistance programs offered by these agencies can serve as the jumpstart for life-changing success for Alabama families,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “Along with the support of the Governor and the Legislature, ADECA is committed to continuing our partnership with the CAA and our support of the many valuable programs offered by the state’s community action agencies.”

Ivey notified Elige Jones, president of the association, that the funding had been approved.