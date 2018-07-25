Inmate Serving 20-Year Sentence Fatally Stabbed in Barbour County Prison

The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred at the Ventress Correctional Facility in Clayton on Tuesday.

At approximately 4:45 p.m., prison officials found Alonzo Muntez Sykes, 29, unresponsive inside a facility dorm with multiple stab wounds.  Medical staff administered CPR but Sykes succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by a physician at 5 p.m.

Officials have identified Steven Allen Moore, 33, as a suspect. A weapon used in the stabbing was recovered.  The motive for the stabbing remains unclear at this time.

Sykes was serving a 20-year sentence on a 2008 first-degree robbery conviction in Jefferson County.  Moore was sentenced to 20-years in 2005 after being convicted of distributing a controlled substance in Morgan County.

