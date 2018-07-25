Lower Rain Chances, Hotter Temperatures

by Ryan Stinnett

REST OF WEEK: Today, drier air creeps into Alabama, and the rest of the week is looking relatively dry with only isolated showers around, once again, mainly over eastern portions of the state. Otherwise, expect mostly sunny days and fair nights with highs today lower 90s, with mid 90s likely Thursday and Friday.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Not much change Saturday. A good supply of sunshine with only isolated showers; the high will be in the low 90s. Then, on Sunday, moisture levels rise with an increase in the number of scattered showers and storms. Otherwise, we are forecasting a mix of sun and clouds with a high between 88 and 92 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: It looks like temperatures will be below average much of the week with highs in the 80s. Early in the week, we may be increasing rain chances as moisture levels will be increasing and each day there will be enough moisture and instability for scattered showers and storms, mostly during the afternoon and evening hours.

TROPICAL UPDATE: All is calm in the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico and tropical cyclone formation is not expected for the next five days.

Have a great day!

Ryan