Mainly Dry But Hotter Through Friday

by Ben Lang

A weak cold front is entering northwest Alabama with a high pressure ridge sliding southward behind it. This front will push through most of the state by this evening before stalling across south Alabama. Expect a few isolated showers mainly east of I-65/south of I-85 this afternoon. Tonight should be rain free and partly cloudy with lows in the low 70s.

The front remains near-stationary around south Alabama on Thursday, with a few afternoon showers on the south side of it, mainly extreme south Alabama and northwest Florida. The rest of the area should be dry and mainly sunny, with slightly less humid air to boot. If anything, looks like it will be a couple degrees hotter on Thursday with the slightly drier air on the north side of the front. Any showers we get dissipate Thursday evening with lows settling in the low 70s.

Another front approaches the area from the north on Friday, although most of the rain associated with that one stays north of the area through Friday at least. Friday looks like the hottest day in our 8-day forecast, with highs in the mid 90s for most spots. Higher rain chances return over the weekend through early next week with the second front hanging out near the area. We’ll see highs in the low 90s Saturday and Sunday with lows in the low to mid 70s. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week feature our highest rain chances with highs in the upper 80s to around 90.