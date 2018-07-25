Man Wanted For Assault and Robbery in Millbrook Captured

Darryl Hood,
Posted:

by Darryl Hood

The Millbrook Police Department has announced that Louis Stinson, Jr., who was wanted for assault and robbery, has been arrested.

Stinson is accused of shooting into a residence in the 4000 block of Grandview Road Saturday.

Police say his 51-year-old girlfriend and her 21-year-old son were shot. The woman’s injuries are life-threatening.

Stinson is also accused of stealing with woman’s car and dumping the the car at Alabama-Georgia border.

Stinson has been booked into the Elmore County Jail on the following charges: Assault 1st Degree Domestic Violence, Robbery 1st Degree  and Assault 2nd Degree.

His bonds total $95,000.

Related Posts

Police: Man on the Run, Wanted for Millbrook Robbe...
Millbrook Man Accused of Shooting Two People Follo...
Police: Millbrook Woman Admits to Killing Her Uncl...
Execution Carried Out