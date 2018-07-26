Freedom Riders Style Bus Coming to Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Historical Commission has obtained a 1950’s era Greyhound bus to be used as part of the Freedom Rides Museum in Downtown Montgomery. The bus was donated by the Greyhound Museum in Minnesota.

Commission officials hope to have the restoration work completed in time for the 2021 60th anniversary of the day 22 Freedom Rider/college students from Nashville were beaten at the Montgomery bus station.

Montgomery police and State Troopers were on the scene but did nothing to protest the riders.

Senior Political Reporter Tim Lennox produced this report on the bus from the past and its future.