Mainly Dry and Hot Days

by Ryan Stinnett

THURSDAY-SATURDAY: Not much change today or tomorrow compared to Wednesday; both days will be mainly sunny and dry. A weak front will approach from the north, but with only limited moisture and dynamic support, it looks like we won’t see much more than widely scattered showers Friday evening ahead of the front. Saturday looks generally dry with a good supply of sunshine along with a highs in the mid 90s; chance of a shower for any specific community is generally under 10 percent.

RAIN RETURNS SUNDAY: Moisture levels will be higher with a general increase in the number of scattered showers and storms especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs Sunday will be in the lower 90s.

NEXT WEEK: Another upper-level trough looks to dig down into the Southeast and the first half of the week looks relatively wet and unsettled with cloudy periods and scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms Monday through Wednesday; highs will be in the 80s. Scattered storms could thin out a bit Thursday and Friday, but they will still be around.

TROPICAL UPDATE: All is calm in the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico and tropical cyclone formation is not expected for the next five days.

Ryan