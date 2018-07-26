Mainly Dry and Hot Through Friday

by Ben Lang

We’re dry and mostly sunny through the first half of Thursday. A stalled front across northwest Florida will be the focus for a few isolated showers or storms this afternoon. Slightly drier air across the area results in warmer temperatures today. Most spots top out in the mid 90s. Any showers around this afternoon come to an end overnight, with low temperatures falling into the upper 60s to low 70s. Friday will be another hot but not-so-humid day, with highs in the mid 90s. Again, some afternoon showers and storms are possible but mainly across extreme south Alabama.

Another front heads our way Friday night/Saturday. At best we’re looking at only slightly higher rain chances Saturday afternoon. The front will be a bit closer on Sunday, and it looks like we see a decent coverage of scattered storms then. High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday top out in the low to mid 90s, with lows falling to the low and mid 70s.

The best rain chances return to the area for much of next week. An upper level system with a nearby surface front may be parked over the area for much of next week. That means daily afternoon rain and storms, and also the possibility of rain continuing into the overnights. It will be plenty humid next week, but high temperatures a touch cooler in the upper 80s to around 90°.