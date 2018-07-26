MPD Officer Asks to be Immune from Prosecution in Greg Gunn Murder Case

by Alabama News Network Staff

A white Montgomery police officer charged with murder in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man is asking a judge to rule that he’s immune from prosecution.

Circuit Judge Greg Griffin has scheduled a hearing Thursday, July 26, to consider the request by officer Aaron Cody Smith. He’s set for trial next month in the 2016 killing of 58-year-old Greg Gunn.

Authorities say Smith killed Gunn after confronting him as he walked through his neighborhood. An investigation determined the shooting wasn’t justified, and grand jurors charged Smith with murder.

But Smith argues in court documents that he was acting in self-defense and shouldn’t be prosecuted. The judge could throw out the case if he agrees.

Court records show the defense has subpoenaed dozens of potential witnesses.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)