Paulina Schippers

by Chris Searcy

Good Morning Chris had Dos Ninas Coffee company on the show a month ago to bring awareness to a fundraising event at Prevail Union. The event was a huge success and they were able to build 30 doors:

“We purchased 30 doors, along with their door frames, hinges, and knobs. This is enough to cover all “inside” doors for 6 of these 25 houses. There was a little bit of cash left over, which we just donated to them for use in any other material purchases.”

“Today we are giving a special thank you to PREVAIL UNION MONTGOMERY, PREVAIL COFFEE ROASTERS, DOS NIÑAS COFFEE, and THE MONTGOMERY COMMUNITY for their donation of 30 doors with their frames, hinges, and knobs! Thank you for blessing us with your support in the materials list! May this be multiplied for you!!! WHEN EVERY ONE OF THESE DOORS OPEN, MAY UNCOUNTABLE DOORS WITH BLESSINGS OPEN UP FOR EACH OF YOU!!”