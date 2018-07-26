Thieves Raid Two Selma Schools, Taking Copper from A/C Units

by Alabama News Network Staff

Selma City Schools officials says thieves have struck two schools, causing about $200,000 worth of damage.

Reports say the Selma city school district said the suspects targeted air conditioning units and ripped out the copper lines at R.B. Hudson Middle School and Sophia P. Kingston Elementary School.

At Hudson, the thieves used a ladder to reach the roof where they ripped up the copper piping. School leaders say despite the inconvenience, classes will start on time Aug. 6, the first day of school.

School officials say they are working on a “Plan B” if the new units are not in place before the start of school.

Selma police are investigating. So far there have been no arrests.

