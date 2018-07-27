Autauga Co. Authorities Search for Armed and Dangerous Man in Domestic Incident
Brandon Von Rhodes is wanted by the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office regarding Domestic Violence warrants.
Investigators say around 3:43 pm Thursday, June 27, the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a subject shot on County Road 33 (West of Autaugaville).
The victim suffered non-life threating injuries.
The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching Rhodes as the shooter in what investigators say is a Domestic Violence related Robbery. Rhodes is listed as Armed and Dangerous!
He was last seen on Doster Road in Prattville.