Autauga Co. Authorities Search for Armed and Dangerous Man in Domestic Incident

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:

by Alabama News Network Staff

Brandon Von Rhodes is wanted by the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office regarding Domestic Violence warrants.

Investigators say around 3:43 pm Thursday, June 27, the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a subject shot on County Road 33 (West of Autaugaville).

The victim suffered non-life threating injuries.

The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching Rhodes as the shooter in what investigators say is a Domestic Violence related Robbery. Rhodes is listed as Armed and Dangerous!

He was last seen on Doster Road in Prattville.

