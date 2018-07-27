Autauga Co. Authorities Search for Armed and Dangerous Man in Domestic Incident

by Alabama News Network Staff

Brandon Von Rhodes is wanted by the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office regarding Domestic Violence warrants.

Investigators say around 3:43 pm Thursday, June 27, the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a subject shot on County Road 33 (West of Autaugaville).

The victim suffered non-life threating injuries.

The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching Rhodes as the shooter in what investigators say is a Domestic Violence related Robbery. Rhodes is listed as Armed and Dangerous!

He was last seen on Doster Road in Prattville.