Gov. Ivey Dismisses Challenge to Debate Walt Maddox

by Alabama News Network Staff

Republican Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has dismissed a challenge to debate Democratic Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox ahead of the gubernatorial election.

Ivey said Friday that reporters and her opponent are the only people who bring up the subject of debates.

After a speech in Montgomery, Ivey said she believes the people of Alabama support her agenda. She cited a poll that showed her to be one of the most popular governors in the nation.

Maddox this week challenged Ivey to a series of four debates ahead of November’s election.

Asked twice if she would be willing to debate Maddox, Ivey repeated a statement from her campaign that Maddox had been inconsistent on some issues and should debate himself.

Ivey did not debate her opponents in the GOP primary.

