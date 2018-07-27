Hot, Hot, Hot

by Ryan Stinnett

FOR FRIDAY: A surface front will approach Alabama late today and tonight, but moisture is very limited, and there is little dynamic support. So, for now it looks like tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny with only isolated showers late in the afternoon into the evening hours, and mainly over the northern quarter of the state. The high today will be in the mid to upper 90s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday looks like a really nice day for late July; mostly sunny with slightly lower humidity values; the high will be in the mid 90s. Sunday morning looks pretty pleasant with low well down in the 60s. During the day Sunday the sky will be partly sunny, and few scattered showers or storms could form by afternoon as moisture levels begin to rise. The high Sunday will be close to 90.

NEXT WEEK: Moisture levels will continue to climb, and it looks like we are going to see scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms Monday through Wednesday. The sky will be occasionally cloudy with highs in the 80s. Showers and storms should think out a bit Thursday and Friday.

TROPICAL UPDATE: All is calm in the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico and tropical cyclone formation is not expected for the next five days.

Have a great day!

Ryan