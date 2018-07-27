Nick Saban Receives 8-Year Deal Worth $74M

Alabama coach Nick Saban has received a new eight-year deal worth at least $74 million.

The agreement runs through the 2025 season and was announced on Friday. Saban gets a one-year extension with a sizable raise for the 66-year-old coach, who has led the Crimson Tide to five national championships over the past nine seasons.

Saban’s salary will increase to $7.5 million this season and go up by another $400,000 in each subsequent year. He also gets an $800,000 signing incentive this year and would receive the same amount for completing each of the next three seasons – 2019, 2020 and 2021.

He had received an eight-year deal worth at least $65 million in May 2017.

Then Saban claimed his fifth title with the Crimson Tide in January with a come-from-behind, overtime win over Georgia thanks to a quarterback switch that paid off.

