Slightly Higher Rain Chance This Weekend

by Ben Lang

It’s dry and hot again today to close out the work week. Expect high temperatures in the mid 90s for most spots. An isolated shower or storm is possible across southeast Alabama near a stalled frontal boundary. The rest of the area should be dry under a partly cloudy sky. Your evening plans won’t be hampered by rain, but it will be a bit warm. Overnight lows cool into the low/mid 70s overnight.

Another weak front heading through the State today stalls across south Alabama Saturday morning. That front will be the focus for more showers and storms during the afternoon of Saturday and Sunday, but rain coverage looks quite limited. High temperatures both days top out in the low to mid 90s with lows in the mid 70s.

Next week could be quite wet. An upper level system and a slow moving front could be entrenched across the southeast for much of the week. The front makes its initial approach on Tuesday, and we may need to watch out for the possibility of strong storms that day. Then as the front stalls across the southeast, a high chance for rain continues for the rest of the week. High temperatures could be just a touch cooler, topping out in the upper 80s next Tuesday through Friday.